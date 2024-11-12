Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 5.77 croreNet profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.775.68 2 OPM %5.726.69 -PBDT0.240.26 -8 PBT0.070.07 0 NP0.030.06 -50
