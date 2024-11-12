Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 47.50% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.651.5872.7372.151.201.141.181.120.420.80

