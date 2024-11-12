Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 1.65 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 47.50% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.651.58 4 OPM %72.7372.15 -PBDT1.201.14 5 PBT1.181.12 5 NP0.420.80 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News