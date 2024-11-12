Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 47.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 1.65 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 47.50% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.651.58 4 OPM %72.7372.15 -PBDT1.201.14 5 PBT1.181.12 5 NP0.420.80 -48

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

