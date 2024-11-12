Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.830.7478.3189.190.220.260.190.260.120.19

