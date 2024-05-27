Sales decline 21.64% to Rs 11.84 crore

Net profit of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills rose 272.73% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.49% to Rs 102.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

11.8415.11102.13103.6825.7612.1810.301.071.711.235.94-1.090.150.210.19-5.160.820.220.96-5.04

