Paper Boat Apps set to launch Barbie-themed games

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Paper Boat Apps, the creators of the Kiddopia app and a 100% subsidiary of Nazara Technologies announced the addition of Mattel Inc.'s iconic Barbie brand to Kiddopia. The integration featuring Barbie-themed games, is set to launch later this year.

The collaboration will bring Barbie to Kiddopia's educational platform, designed to nurture creativity, problem-solving, and learning among young users. This addition will enhance Kiddopia's mission of blending fun with education while offering exciting new games that entertain and promote learning.

Dhaval Sheth, COO of Kiddopia, commented, Barbie's global recognition and empowering messaging align perfectly with our mission to inspire imagination, foster creativity, and provide an engaging learning experience for young children. This partnership will offer an exciting new way for kids to learn and play, combining the fun of Barbie with Kiddopia's educational ecosystem.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

