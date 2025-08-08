Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Genomic Valley Biotech declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 43.75% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.090.1622.2281.250.020.130.020.130.020.13

