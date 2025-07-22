Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 1.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 851.52 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 1.03% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 851.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 757.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

