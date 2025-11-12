Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 56.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 1007.95 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 56.28% to Rs 45.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 1007.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 871.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1007.95871.317.077.9769.2453.6950.4935.5745.6529.21

