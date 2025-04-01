Parag Milk Foods rallies as board mulls fund raising plan

Parag Milk Foods jumped 4.77% to Rs 157.50 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 3rd April 2025, to consider raising funds through various instruments via different modes.

The company will raise funds through the issuance of one or more instruments including equity shares, convertible securities, warrants, debt or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue, loan from directors / promoters / banks / financial institution(s) or any other methods or combination thereof.

The board would also consider convening an extraordinary general meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising, as required, and the intimation of the same will be given in due course.

Parag Milk Foods is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a pan-India presence. The companys manufacturing facilities with in-house technology which are strategically located at Manchar in Maharashtra, Palamaner in Andhra Pradesh, and Sonipat in Haryana.

The company reported 6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 36 crore on a 10% increase in revenue to Rs 885 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

