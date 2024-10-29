Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 82.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.66% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Paragon Finance rose 82.61% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.66% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1.060.5940.5725.420.430.260.420.230.420.23

