Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 82.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 79.66% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of Paragon Finance rose 82.61% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 79.66% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.060.59 80 OPM %40.5725.42 -PBDT0.430.26 65 PBT0.420.23 83 NP0.420.23 83
