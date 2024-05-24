Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 113.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.02% to Rs 323.37 croreNet profit of Paramount Communications rose 113.70% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.02% to Rs 323.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.25% to Rs 85.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 1070.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
