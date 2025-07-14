Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 2.92%, gains for five straight sessions

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2653.7, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.91% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22225.9, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.73 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2660.3, up 3.07% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is up 23.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.91% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.