Mankind Pharma Ltd spurts 2.92%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2653.7, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.91% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Mankind Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2653.7, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25055.85. The Sensex is at 82161.62, down 0.41%. Mankind Pharma Ltd has added around 11.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22225.9, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2660.3, up 3.07% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd is up 23.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.91% gain in NIFTY and a 7.81% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 56.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

