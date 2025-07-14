Saregama India announces resignation of company secretary and compliance officer

With effect from 14 August 2025

Saregama India announced that Priyanka Motwani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Saregama India, has tendered her resignation vide letter dated 14 July 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. The same has been accepted by the Company. The resignation will be effective from the close of business hours on 14 August 2025 (last working day).

