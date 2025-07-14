Reliance Power Ltd spurts 3.35%, gains for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 66.98, up 3.35% on the day as on 16-Jun-2025 EOD IST on the NSE. The stock is up 116.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.88% drop in NIFTY and a 16.51% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 66.98, up 3.35% on the day as on 16-Jun-2025 EOD IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25050.1. The Sensex is at 82139.43, down 0.44%. Reliance Power Ltd has risen around 48.61% in last one month.