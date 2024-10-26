Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.84 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 53.29 crore

Net Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 28.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 53.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.53.2952.7336.5571.17-24.08-9.91-28.84-15.03-28.84-17.57

