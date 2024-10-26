Sportking India standalone net profit rises 61.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 651.65 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 61.32% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 651.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.651.65628.348.856.3055.0142.9632.9521.3125.0215.51

