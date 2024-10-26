Sportking India standalone net profit rises 61.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 651.65 croreNet profit of Sportking India rose 61.32% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 651.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales651.65628.34 4 OPM %8.856.30 -PBDT55.0142.96 28 PBT32.9521.31 55 NP25.0215.51 61
