Sportking India standalone net profit rises 61.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 651.65 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 61.32% to Rs 25.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 651.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales651.65628.34 4 OPM %8.856.30 -PBDT55.0142.96 28 PBT32.9521.31 55 NP25.0215.51 61

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

