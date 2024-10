IIFL Samasta Finance standalone net profit declines 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 669.93 crore

Net profit of IIFL Samasta Finance declined 75.82% to Rs 34.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 141.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 669.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 694.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.669.93694.4936.6157.7147.99189.9442.92185.0634.19141.39

