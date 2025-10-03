Paras Defence gains as arm bags Rs 46-cr defence order for anti-drone systems

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 1.50% to Rs 701 after its subsidiary, Paras Anti-Drone Technologies has received a significant order from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, valued at approximately Rs 46.19 crore.

The contract pertains to the supply of Anti-Drone Systems, including Drone Jammers, and marks a key milestone for Paras Anti-Drone in the fast-growing counter-UAV segment.

According to an official exchange filing, the order is to be executed by March 2026. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, the Ministry of Defence, and does not fall under related party transactions.

Further, no interest from the promoter or promoter group has been reported in the awarding entity.