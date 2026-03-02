Paras Defence jumps after incorporating semiconductor subsidiary

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rallied 10.84% to Rs 707.50 after the company announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary, Paras Semiconductors.

The newly incorporated entity, registered in India on 27 February 2026, will focus on setting up an advanced heterogeneous packaging and 3D packaging OSAT facility. The unit will cater to high-growth segments such as artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, networking and data center applications.

Paras Defence has subscribed to 70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 7 lakh, through cash consideration. The company will hold a 70% stake in the subsidiary, making it a majority-owned arm.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.