Steel Strips Wheels records 17% growth in net turnover in Feb'26

Steel Strips Wheels achieved net turnover of Rs 476.41 crore in month of February 2026 compared to Rs 407.74 crore in February 2025, recording a growth of 16.84%.

Key Segment Drivers:

- 2 & 3 Wheeler Dominance: The segment recorded an extraordinary 108% growth in volume, effectively doubling its output YoY and driving significant domestic revenue.

- Agricultural Strength: The Tractor segment remained a key pillar of growth, posting a robust 35% increase in both volume and value.

- Premium Aluminum Shift: The high-margin Aluminum segment grew by 16% in value, as the market continues to transition toward premium wheel solutions.