Steel Strips Wheels records 17% growth in net turnover in Feb'26

Key Segment Drivers:
- 2 & 3 Wheeler Dominance: The segment recorded an extraordinary 108% growth in volume, effectively doubling its output YoY and driving significant domestic revenue.
- Agricultural Strength: The Tractor segment remained a key pillar of growth, posting a robust 35% increase in both volume and value.
- Premium Aluminum Shift: The high-margin Aluminum segment grew by 16% in value, as the market continues to transition toward premium wheel solutions.
- Commercial Vehicles: Domestic CV sales retained positive with a 10% growth in value.
