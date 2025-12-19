Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Park Medi World inks deal to acquire Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences

Park Medi World inks deal to acquire Agra-based KP Institute of Medical Sciences

Park Medi World said that it has entered into agreements to acquire whole of existing shareholding of KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS), in an all-cash transaction amounting Rs 245 crore.

This acquisition, one of the biggest healthcare facilities in the region having total capacity of 360 beds, aligns perfectly with our cluster-based growth strategy, which maximizes operational efficiencies and achieves economies of scale by locating our hospitals in close proximity.

Furthermore, it significantly reinforces the Park Group's goal of strengthening our presence in key urban centres across North India.

Since its launch in 2023, KPIMS has become a prominent multi-specialty provider for Agra and neighbouring areas being one of the biggest healthcare facilities in the region.

Dr. Ankit Gupta, managing director, Park Medi World, said: By welcoming the KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS), we take a major step in expanding our presence in North India.

This integration will significantly strengthen our regional presence and is anticipated to yield strong operational and financial results. Agra is a high-potential city with a clear need for dependable, high-quality medical services; thus, we are focused on enhancing KPIMSs capabilities to provide the community with advanced, modern care.

The facilitys excellent location makes it a critical hub for delivering consistent, patient-focused healthcare across the region, and we remain dedicated to exploring opportunities to further our growth in the area.

Park Group is North Indias 2nd largest Hospital Chain, currently operating 14 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,250 beds. In addition to this proposed facility in Agra, Park Group is in process of integrating additional six hospitals which are under various stages of execution and it will add 1,650 beds. This expansion will take Park Groups total bed capacity to 5,260 beds by March 2028.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 139.14 crore and an income from operations of Rs 808.66 crore for the nine months ended on 31 June 2025.

The scrip shed 0.46% to currently trade at Rs 154 on the BSE.

