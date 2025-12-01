Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Nov'25 auto sales

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Auto reported 8% increase in total auto sales for November 2025, selling 4.53 lakh units as against 4.21 lakh units sold in November 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 2.47 lakh units (up 3% YoY) and exports added up to 2.05 lakh units (up 14% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 3% to 3.79 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 37% to 0.73 lakh units in November 2025 over November 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto has registered a 5% growth in total auto sales, with 33.76 lakh units sold compared to 32.24 lakh units in the same period last year.