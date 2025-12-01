Godrej Properties emerges as highest bidder for Hyderabad-based land parcel

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Godrej Properties said that it has emerged as the highest bidder for nearly 5-acre land parcel that is based in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The company stated that it had participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for a marquee land parcel measuring nearly 5 acres in Neopolis, Kokapet, one of Hyderabads most prestigious and high-growth real estate destinations.

It further said that GPL has emerged as the highest bidder, according to the e-tendering portal of MSTC Limited. HMDA shall issue the allotment letters after following the due process.

The proposed development on this land is planned as a premium residential project with a saleable area of nearly 2.5 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 4,150 crore.

Neopolis, Kokapet has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabads most sought-after residential micro markets, driven by its proximity to the Financial District and HITEC City, robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities. The region continues to command some of the highest land and product valuations in Hyderabad, fuelled by sustained demand from aspirational and high-income homebuyers. Hyderabad has emerged as one of Godrej Properties fastest-growing markets, with sales upwards of Rs 2,600 crore in calendar year 2025. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "Hyderabad continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals with robust infrastructure growth and sustained demand for quality housing.