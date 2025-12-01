Godrej Properties successfully bids for 5-acre land in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad

Godrej Properties it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for a marquee land parcel measuring ~ 5 acres in Neopolis, Kokapet, one of Hyderabad's most prestigious and high-growth real estate destinations where GPL has emerged as the highest bidder, according to the e-tendering portal of MSTC. HMDA shall issue the allotment letters after following the due process. The proposed development on this land is planned as a premium residential project with a saleable area of ~2.5 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 4,150 crore.

Neopolis, Kokapet has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad's most sought-after residential micro markets, driven by its proximity to the Financial District and HITEC City, robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities. The region continues to command some of the highest land and product valuations in Hyderabad, fuelled by sustained demand from aspirational and high-income homebuyers.