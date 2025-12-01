Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties successfully bids for 5-acre land in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad

Godrej Properties successfully bids for 5-acre land in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad

Image
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Godrej Properties it has participated in an e-auction conducted by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) for a marquee land parcel measuring ~ 5 acres in Neopolis, Kokapet, one of Hyderabad's most prestigious and high-growth real estate destinations where GPL has emerged as the highest bidder, according to the e-tendering portal of MSTC. HMDA shall issue the allotment letters after following the due process. The proposed development on this land is planned as a premium residential project with a saleable area of ~2.5 million sq. ft. and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 4,150 crore.

Neopolis, Kokapet has rapidly evolved into one of Hyderabad's most sought-after residential micro markets, driven by its proximity to the Financial District and HITEC City, robust infrastructure expansion, and a thriving ecosystem of global technology companies, international schools, retail avenues, and healthcare facilities. The region continues to command some of the highest land and product valuations in Hyderabad, fuelled by sustained demand from aspirational and high-income homebuyers.

Following the recent acquisition of a ~ 7.825-acre land parcel in Kukatpally in August 2025, the Neopolis, Kokapet auction reinforces GPL's growing presence in Hyderabad, building on the successful launches of Godrej Madison Avenue in Kokapet and Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar. Hyderabad has emerged as one of Godrej Properties' fastest-growing markets, with sales upwards of ~ Rs 2,600 crore in calendar year 2025, underscoring the city's strong demand dynamics and GPL's strategic focus on this region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Nov'25 auto sales

Godrej Properties emerges as highest bidder for Hyderabad-based land parcel

Indices hit record high in early trade; breadth strong

GIFT Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; China's manufacturing activity contracts in November

SWSOLAR announces strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story