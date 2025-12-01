R P P Infra Projects jumps after bagging Rs 69-cr order in Chennai

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

R P P Infra Projects rose 6.20% to Rs 110.50 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 69.36 crore from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Chennai Circle, Anna Salai, for a new road development project.

According to the companys exchange filing, the contract involves widening the ThirumazhisaiUthukottai Road (SH-50) from two lanes to four lanes, along with associated improvement works.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation and water management and has executed many projects.