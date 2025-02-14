Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.070.23-185.7121.740.070.220.070.220.070.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News