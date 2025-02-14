Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales decline 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Parshwanath Corporation declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.57% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.23 -70 OPM %-185.7121.74 -PBDT0.070.22 -68 PBT0.070.22 -68 NP0.070.17 -59

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

