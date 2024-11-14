Mcleod Russel India consolidated net profit rises 38.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.71% to Rs 452.62 crore

Net profit of Mcleod Russel India rose 38.25% to Rs 84.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 61.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.71% to Rs 452.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 365.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.452.62365.8834.8833.61110.0477.0794.8059.5084.5461.15

