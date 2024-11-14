Orchasp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.14% to Rs 4.59 crore

Net loss of Orchasp reported to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.14% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.593.50-321.7917.14-14.310.47-14.320.46-14.280.34

