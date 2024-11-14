Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7175.90 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 10918.20 crore

Net Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 7175.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8737.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 10918.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10715.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10918.2010715.4041.6739.96-1764.10-2252.90-7168.10-7920.20-7175.90-8737.90

