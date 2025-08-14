RHI Magnesita India fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 12 September 2025

RHI Magnesita India has fixed 12 September 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the names of eligible shareholders for payment of final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each (after deduction of tax at source) subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. The dividend shall be paid by 25 October 2025.

