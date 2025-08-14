Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RHI Magnesita India fixes record date for dividend

RHI Magnesita India fixes record date for dividend

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Record date is 12 September 2025

RHI Magnesita India has fixed 12 September 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the names of eligible shareholders for payment of final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each (after deduction of tax at source) subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. The dividend shall be paid by 25 October 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

