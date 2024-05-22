Sales decline 22.58% to Rs 26.51 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 26.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.47% to Rs 107.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

26.5134.24107.93137.445.511.645.344.771.19-0.043.033.080.64-0.550.821.050.43-0.060.591.10

