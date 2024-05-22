Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pasupati Spinning &amp; Weaving Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 22.58% to Rs 26.51 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.58% to Rs 26.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.36% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.47% to Rs 107.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.5134.24 -23 107.93137.44 -21 OPM %5.511.64 -5.344.77 - PBDT1.19-0.04 LP 3.033.08 -2 PBT0.64-0.55 LP 0.821.05 -22 NP0.43-0.06 LP 0.591.10 -46

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:19 PM IST

