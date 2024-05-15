Patanjali Foods Q4 PAT slides 21% YoY to Rs 206 cr

The FMCG company's standalone net profit declined 21.76% to Rs 206.32 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 263.71 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations fell 4.43% to Rs 8,221.66 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against 7,872.92 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

During Q4, profit before tax was at Rs 299.72 crore, down 14.22% from Rs 349.39 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA grew 19.4% YoY to Rs 497 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 9.61% during the quarter.

On a full year basis, the standalone net profit fell 13.68% to Rs 765.15 crore in FY 24 as against Rs 886.44 crore recorded in FY23. Revenue from operations rose marginally on YoY basis to Rs 31,721.35 crore in FY24.

In fourth quarter of FY24, the company achieved export revenue of Rs 57.33 crore.

The food & FMCG business segment achieved an ever highest quarterly revenue of Rs 2,704.61 crore in Q4 FY24, contributing to 32.57% of revenue from operations. The segment recorded an EBITDA of Rs 259.87 crore, up 1.37% YoY while EBITDA margin stood at 9.61 % in Q4 FY24 as against 10.85% in Q4 FY23.

Edible Oil segment sales rose 1.94% YoY to Rs 5,588.96 crore in Q4 FY24. Volumes increased 5% YoY to6.34 lac MT, on the back of the expanded distribution reach and superior offering to consumers.

In line with the quarterly trends, revenue from the Wind Turbine Power Generation segment during Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 10.62 crore, stated the company.

Patanjali Foods (formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries) is one of India's top FMCG player in India. The company is present in Edible Oils, Food & FMCG and Wind Power Generation segments via a bouquet of brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, etc.

The scrip advanced 3.45% to end at Rs 1,380.55 on the BSE.

