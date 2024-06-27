Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 13.28% to Rs 8.95 crore

Net Loss of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.28% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.81% to Rs 38.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.9510.32 -13 38.1243.72 -13 OPM %26.9353.49 -53.0260.82 - PBDT-1.12-1.47 24 0.780.30 160 PBT-1.13-1.59 29 0.720.11 555 NP-2.71-1.59 -70 -3.200.11 PL

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

