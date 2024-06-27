Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Ekansh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Ekansh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 177.27% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Ekansh reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 177.27% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.610.22 177 0.611.16 -47 OPM %-1.64-127.27 -0-31.90 - PBDT-0.01-0.28 96 0-0.37 100 PBT-0.01-0.28 96 0-0.37 100 NP-0.01-0.31 97 0-0.38 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ekansh Concepts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 148.77 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: KNR Construction, Patanjali Foods, Salasar Techno Engg, PI Inds, Tata Comm

Navin Fluorine Intl board to mull raising plan

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit rises 290.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 12.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Delhi Transco standalone net profit rises 1.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story