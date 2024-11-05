Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 14.73% to Rs 230.22 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 98.16% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.73% to Rs 230.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 270.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales230.22270.00 -15 OPM %1.665.39 -PBDT7.1720.87 -66 PBT0.5514.92 -96 NP0.2010.86 -98

