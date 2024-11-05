Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.73% to Rs 230.22 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 98.16% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.73% to Rs 230.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 270.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.230.22270.001.665.397.1720.870.5514.920.2010.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News