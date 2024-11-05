Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 25.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 25.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 313.41 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 25.56% to Rs 82.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 313.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 304.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales313.41304.93 3 OPM %36.3929.08 -PBDT117.1794.53 24 PBT111.4088.05 27 NP82.3365.57 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia suspected of plotting to send incendiary devices to US on planes

Over 36 Indian Americans running for state legislations, local bodies

Judge allows Musk's $1 million voter giveaway to swing state voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China, Japan climb

Apple explores push into smart glasses with internal study of products

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story