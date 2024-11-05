Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 25.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 313.41 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 25.56% to Rs 82.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 313.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 304.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.313.41304.9336.3929.08117.1794.53111.4088.0582.3365.57

