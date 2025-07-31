Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers standalone net profit declines 0.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.08% to Rs 17.15 crore

Net profit of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers declined 0.88% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.17.1515.5818.2518.492.392.401.511.501.121.13

