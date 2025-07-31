Home / Markets / Capital Market News / City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.66% in the June 2025 quarter

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 15.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 15.60% to Rs 1605.33 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 15.66% to Rs 305.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 264.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.60% to Rs 1605.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1388.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1605.331388.64 16 OPM %69.5970.99 -PBDT380.92334.49 14 PBT380.92334.49 14 NP305.92264.49 16

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

