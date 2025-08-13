RCF spurts as Q1 PAT skyrockets 404% YoY to Rs 54 crore

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 1.13% to Rs 147.30 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 403.98% to Rs 54.43 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 10.80 crore posted in same period last year.
However, revenue from operations declined 23.32% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,370.58 crore during the quarter ended June 2025.
Profit before tax surged 359.73% to Rs 75.12 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 16.34 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total expenses fell 24.37% to Rs 3,334.79 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,230.43 crore (up 2.89% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 146.59 crore (up 3.79% YoY).
On segmental front, revenue from fertilizers stood at Rs 2,143.85 crore (up 0.16% YoY), trading income stood at Rs 841.75 crore (down 52.99% YoY) and industrial chemicals revenue was at Rs 382.06 crore (down 17.32% YoY).
In addition to the financial results, the company announced that its board has approved the issuance of secured or unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more series or tranches. The total issue size will be up to Rs 1,100 crore, to be raised through private placement over the next 12 months. The proposed issuance is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers is a public sector undertaking (PSU) with 75% stake owned by Government of India (GOI). The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
