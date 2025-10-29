PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 166.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.24% to Rs 1613.55 crore

Net profit of PB Fintech rose 166.15% to Rs 134.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.24% to Rs 1613.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1167.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1613.551167.236.06-0.67175.9289.64142.0660.25134.8650.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News