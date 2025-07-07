PC Jeweller Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

J.G.Chemicals Ltd, Mazda Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd and Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2025.

PC Jeweller Ltd soared 14.90% to Rs 19.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 445.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

J.G.Chemicals Ltd spiked 14.40% to Rs 526.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29490 shares in the past one month. Mazda Ltd surged 13.70% to Rs 330. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7576 shares in the past one month. KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd spurt 11.82% to Rs 914. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36175 shares in the past one month.