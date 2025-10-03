PC Jeweller soars as festive sales drive strong Q2 growth

PC Jeweller surged 6.71% to Rs 13.51 after the company achieved standalone revenue growth of approximately 63% year on year, driven by strong consumer demand during the ongoing festive season.

During the quarter, the company expanded its retail presence by opening a franchise-owned showroom in Pitampura, Delhi. This addition further strengthens the companys footprint in the region and supports its strategy of balanced growth through a mix of company-owned and franchise showrooms.

Further, the company has successfully reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to its banks by approximately 23% during this quarter. This is in addition to the reduction of approximately 9% already done during the first quarter of this financial year and reduction of more than 50% that was already done in the previous financial year. This debt reduction is in line with the companys goal of becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2025-26.