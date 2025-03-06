Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rites receives LoA worth Rs 28 cr from South Central Railway

Rites receives LoA worth Rs 28 cr from South Central Railway

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
RITES has received Letter of Acceptance for Carrying out Final Location Survey involving Preparation of DPR, Final Alignment Design, Traffic Survey Report, ROR calculations, Detailed Estimate and Preparation of EPC documents for High Speed Elevated Rail Corridor between Hyderabad- Benguluru and Hyderabad-Chennai using Modern Survey Techniques e.g. Airborne or Terrestrial LIDAR" from South Central Railway and formal agreement shall be executed in due course. The value of the order is Rs 27.96 crore.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

