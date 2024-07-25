PDS consolidated net profit rises 5.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 2621.06 crore

Net profit of PDS rose 5.63% to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 2621.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2114.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2621.062114.942.773.1859.0749.8735.7628.3219.9018.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp