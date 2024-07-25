Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PNB Gilts standalone net profit declines 7.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 440.28 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts declined 7.66% to Rs 53.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 440.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 442.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales440.28442.93 -1 OPM %96.8097.02 -PBDT71.6675.56 -5 PBT70.8871.78 -1 NP53.4457.87 -8

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

