PNB Gilts standalone net profit declines 7.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 440.28 croreNet profit of PNB Gilts declined 7.66% to Rs 53.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 440.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 442.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales440.28442.93 -1 OPM %96.8097.02 -PBDT71.6675.56 -5 PBT70.8871.78 -1 NP53.4457.87 -8
