PNB Gilts standalone net profit declines 7.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.60% to Rs 440.28 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts declined 7.66% to Rs 53.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 440.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 442.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.440.28442.9396.8097.0271.6675.5670.8871.7853.4457.87

