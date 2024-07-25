Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 27.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.25% to Rs 386.62 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 27.71% to Rs 235.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 184.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.25% to Rs 386.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.386.62311.1656.9754.62313.64246.91304.51240.30235.71184.57

