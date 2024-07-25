Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 27.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 25 2024
Sales rise 24.25% to Rs 386.62 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 27.71% to Rs 235.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 184.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.25% to Rs 386.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 311.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales386.62311.16 24 OPM %56.9754.62 -PBDT313.64246.91 27 PBT304.51240.30 27 NP235.71184.57 28

First Published: Jul 25 2024

