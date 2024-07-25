Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 140.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 140.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 29.14 crore

Net profit of Prime Securities rose 140.56% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.1420.68 41 OPM %43.2733.51 -PBDT12.596.87 83 PBT12.316.65 85 NP12.105.03 141

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty futures plunge over 200 pts; Asian markets bleed red

Wealthy Nivesh Takes its Tech-Driven Wealth Management to Dubai and the Middle East

SIP Magic: Create a Wealth of 1 Crore in Just 10 Years!

$1 trn rout hits Nasdaq 100 over AI jitters in worst day since 2022

US election: Trump attacks Harris on abortion, an issue he rarely discusses

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story