Prime Securities consolidated net profit rises 140.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 29.14 croreNet profit of Prime Securities rose 140.56% to Rs 12.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 29.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.1420.68 41 OPM %43.2733.51 -PBDT12.596.87 83 PBT12.316.65 85 NP12.105.03 141
