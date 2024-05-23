Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 23 2024
Sales decline 6.08% to Rs 276.73 crore

Net Loss of Ester Industries reported to Rs 23.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 276.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 121.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 136.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 1063.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1114.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales276.73294.66 -6 1063.451114.14 -5 OPM %2.163.39 --2.228.24 - PBDT-8.78-5.14 -71 -66.9767.86 PL PBT-26.52-19.63 -35 -135.0023.93 PL NP-23.72-17.75 -34 -121.05136.90 PL

May 23 2024

