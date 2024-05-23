Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 5.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 5.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 1466.48 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 5.69% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 1466.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1447.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.46% to Rs 521.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 494.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 5666.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5662.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1466.481447.95 1 5666.315662.75 0 OPM %15.5715.68 -15.6515.07 - PBDT231.47217.75 6 908.87858.63 6 PBT178.12167.60 6 695.54660.66 5 NP133.55126.36 6 521.68494.69 5

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

