Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) declined 69.44% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 89.37% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.222.07-18.1812.080.110.360.110.360.110.36

