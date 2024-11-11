Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pentokey Organy (India) standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 89.37% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) declined 69.44% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 89.37% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.222.07 -89 OPM %-18.1812.08 -PBDT0.110.36 -69 PBT0.110.36 -69 NP0.110.36 -69

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

